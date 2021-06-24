The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jarrell D. Knight, 18, who is wanted on warrants for hit-and-run causing injury, strangulation/suffocation, child abuse, false imprisonment and disorderly conduct.
Knight is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Knight’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
Between the hours of 7:30 p.m. on June 19 and 6 a.m. on June 20, the United Carwash on Madison Road was burglarized. The suspect(s) broke into the maintenance room and gained access into the building. Once inside the suspects damaged and stole from three coin machines as well as other items from the business.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.