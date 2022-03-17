The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jynnqweez Houston, 19, who is wanted on warrants for being party to the crime of the following offenses - possession of THC, obstructing an officer, possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Houston is 6 feet tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Houston’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 8 around 7:40 p.m., several callers reported multiple shots being fired in the 700/800 block of Oak Street. At a residence in the 800 block of Oak Street, a minor was sitting in his living room when a bullet went through a front window, into the television and landed in the wall. No injuries occurred during this incident.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.