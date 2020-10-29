The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Christopher R. Freeman, 34, who is wanted on felony warrants for bail jumping.
Freeman is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
At about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 a shots fired incident occurred in the 200 block of Roosevelt Avenue. The victim was sitting in his living room when he heard multiple gunshots from outside. He then observed what appeared to be drywall dust floating in the air and found multiple bullet holes near his front door.
Video surveillance from a nearby home showed a dark colored vehicle driving westbound on Roosevelt Avenue at the time the shots were fired. Flashes could be seen coming from the passenger side window of the vehicle as it passed the victim’s residence.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to the Crime Stoppers website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com.. An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.