The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jordan R. Darden-Harrell, 23, who is wanted on felony warrants for failure to appear in court— manufacture of cocaine/delivery of a schedule 1 or 2 narcotic and bail jumping.
Harrell is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Harrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On April 10, at approximately 12:37 a.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Harrison Avenue for a shots fired incident where multiple callers reported hearing over 10 gunshots. A vacant residence and two vehicles were struck by gun fire. Video surveillance footage from a nearby home captured two subjects wearing light colored hoodies and dark pants both appearing to point and discharge firearms in the direction of two unknown subjects. Shortly after, the two unknown subjects were seen returning fire.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.