The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Timothy R. Holmes, 28, who is wanted on warrants for felony bail jumping/obstruction of an officer.
Holmes is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Holmes’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 5, around 2 a.m., a victim was driving his vehicle westbound on Portland Avenue when he noticed a dark colored SUV coming southbound on Vine Street. As he was crossing the intersection he began to get shot at from the direction of the SUV. The victim’s vehicle had been struck several times and fired cartridge casings were found in the intersection of Portland and Vine.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.