The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Markis D. Crenshaw, 34, who is wanted on warrants for second degree sexual assault of a child, manufacture/delivery of cocaine and party to the crime of manufacture/delivery of heroin.
Crenshaw is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Crenshaw’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Feb. 2, at approximately 10:40 p.m., a Beloit police officer heard two shots fired while patrolling in the 1400 block of Harvey. The officer observed a male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants running towards a gray colored SUV that fled the scene. Two fired cartridge casings were located in the middle of the roadway.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.