The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jordan R. Darden-Harrell, 23, who is wanted on warrants for delivery of schedule 1 or 2 narcotics and felony bail jumping.
Darden-Harrell is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Darden-Harrell’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Dec. 21 at 2:07 a.m., a 2011, dark gray BMW, 535XI, four door sedan with Wisconsin plates 542XBT was stolen from an address on Wagner Avenue from the Village of Clinton.
On Jan. 2, at approximately 10:20 p.m., the stolen BMW was recovered in the area of the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue in the City of Beloit. The investigation revealed that there was a silver colored motor vehicle that picked up two males exiting the stolen BMW.
The Clinton Police Department is seeking anyone who may have seen this vehicle during the time period listed above or anyone who can provide more information on the two males in the area of the 700 block of Lincoln Ave in Beloit.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.