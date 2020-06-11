The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Isaiah K. Evans, 25, who is wanted on warrants for attempted first degree intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is wanted in relation to the shooting that wounded Denzen Jones, 37, on May 16 near the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues. He has a tear tattoo under his left eye.
Evans is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 8, just after midnight, a resident in the 200 block of St. Lawrence Avenue reported hearing multiple shots being fired. When she walked outside, multiple bullet casings were seen on her porch and a bullet was located in her front lawn.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
