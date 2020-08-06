The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking forTrentowain T. Young., 29, who is wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court—domestic strangulation, suffocation, domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Young is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Crime of the Week
On Aug. 1, at approximately 12:45 a.m., multiple gun shots were fired in the 900 block of Central Avenue. An individual was seen getting into a dark colored vehicle shortly after the shots were fired.
Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.