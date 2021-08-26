The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Zacari L. Cox, 19, who is wanted on bench warrants for three counts of strangulation-domestic violence and bail jumping.
Cox is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Cox’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Friday, Aug. 20 at about 11:30 p.m.a female was shot in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue. The victim was riding an e-scooter with two of her friends after picking up the scooters at Riverside Park. The three females went down White Avenue and had just gotten onto Woodward Avenue when a vehicle forced them off the road and coming in contact with one of the females on a scooter causing her to fall off of the scooter. Shots were then fired from the vehicle, striking the victim in the ankle. As a result of the shots being fired, the other female on a scooter suffered a stomach injury when she fell from the scooter. The vehicle then continued southeast on Woodward Avenue. The vehicle is a dark colored four door vehicle.
