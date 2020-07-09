The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jaquczeas A. Wiggins, 23, who is wanted on warrants for attempted first degree intentional homicide, first degree reckless injury and first degree reckless endangering safety.
He is one of the suspects involved in a shooting incident at the Blu Astor Cabaret on June 20 when four people were injured.
Wiggins is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Wiggins’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
An armed robbery occurred at about 5:55 a.m. on July 3 at the Citgo gas station in the 2000 block of Prairie Avenue. A black male subject displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.
The suspect was described as being about 6 feet tall and he was of a skinny build. He wore a black, cloth face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, white tennis shoes and a grey backpack.
A white four-door Chevy Malibu was seen leaving the area at the time of the robbery.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
