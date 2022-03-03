The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jovon R. Dubose, 20, who is wanted on warrants for fleeing/eluding law enforcement and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Dubose is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Dubose’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 2, around 6:35 p.m., a male victim living in the 400 block of Harrison Avenue confronted a group of unknown and unwanted subjects causing a disturbance in his apartment building. When he approached the group, one of the subjects struck the victim in the face and chest multiple times causing injury. The subjects fled the area going southbound on Harrison. The suspect was a younger black male, between 20 and 30 years of age, with shoulder length dreadlocks wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt and blue colored cargo pants.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.