The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jason A. Haugher, 32, who is wanted on warrants for second degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography.
Haugher is 6 feet tall, weighs 130 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about Haugher’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Aug. 2, at approximately 3:45 a.m. an arson incident occurred in the 300 block of Locust Street. A victim reported that her vehicle was on fire in front her home. Video surveillance showed a dark colored SUV drive past the victim’s vehicle at a high rate of speed and the victim’s vehicle catching fire immediately after. Beloit police officers and the Beloit Fire Department were able to determine a container of flammable materials was set on fire and thrown at the vehicle.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.