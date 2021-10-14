The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jatavius L. Hardy, 20, who is wanted on warrants for possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent of a felony, carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing an officer.
Hardy is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 194 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Hardy’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Oct. 9, around midnight, gunfire was reported in the 1000 block of Garfield Avenue. A witness reported hearing numerous gun shots and observed muzzle flashes coming from a white SUV, possibly a Ford Expedition, with gray on the bottom. The vehicle fled southbound on Garfield at a high rate of speed. Officers located seven fired cartridge casings at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.