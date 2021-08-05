The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Matthew J. O’Connor, 37, who is wanted on warrants for domestic disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.
O’Connor is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.
Anyone with information about O’Connor’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On July 29, at approximately 3:15 a.m., an unknown white Infinity Q60 vehicle drove into the service lot of Bryden Motors on Broad Street. Four black males exited the vehicle and forced entry into the service area by breaking out a glass window.
A gray Dodge Durango, gray Jeep Patriot, and gray Jeep Grand Cherokee were stolen out of the service garage. One vehicle has since been recovered in Chicago, Illinois.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.