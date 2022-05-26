The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Michael C. McMahon, 70, who is wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of child pornography.
McMahon is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about McMahon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Tuesday, May 24 at approximately 5:40 a.m., Beloit police officers were dispatched to the Carom Room bar in the 600 block of East Grand Avenue for a report of a burglary. A white male, thin build, wearing a black long sleeve shirt, black shorts, and a red baseball hat was seen entering for a short period of time before exiting with merchandise from the business. The suspect attempted to go back in the bar for a second time but triggered the alarm and fled the area going northbound.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.