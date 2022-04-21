The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Violet L. McKnight, 28, who is wanted on a warrant for neglecting a child.
McKnight is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 195 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about McKnight’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On April 12 around 10:20 p.m., Beloit police officers responded to a restaurant in the 900 block of Wisconsin Avenue where an armed robbery occurred. Two male suspects wearing black hooded sweatshirts entered the restaurant producing handguns and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects fled the restaurant in a vehicle at a high rate of speed last seen headed northbound on Wisconsin Avenue.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.