The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Dante D. Higgins, 29, who is wanted on warrants for domestic strangulation, suffocation, domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Higgins is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 187 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Higgins’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Feb. 23 at approximately 3:35 a.m., gunfire occurred in the 900 block of Vine Street. Several residents in the area described hearing numerous gun shots and officers collected multiple fired cartridge casings in the roadway. A witness described seeing a black male wearing a black coat with his hood up in the area at the time the shots were heard.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.