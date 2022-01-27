The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Oscar A. Mejia Umana, 21, who is wanted on a warrant for reckless endangering safety and additional offenses.
Umana is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Umana’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Jan. 22 around 2:15 p.m., an armed robbery occurred at Vera’s Groceries in the 1500 block of Henry Avenue. Two male suspects demanded money while pointing firearms at the clerk behind the counter. During the course of the robbery shots were fired inside the store but no injuries occurred. The entire cash register was taken and both suspects fled the area going north towards Royce Avenue. The suspects were last seen in the 1800 block of Yates Avenue.
One suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 1 inch to 5 feet 4 inches tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, blue jeans, black shoes and a black face mask covering his face. The second suspect was described as a white male, approximately 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet 1 inch tall, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up, black colored sweatpants with a white drawstring, black shoes, and a black face mask covering his face.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.