The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Justin R. Niemeier, 42, who is wanted on warrants for possession of cocaine, possession of THC and illegally obtaining prescription drugs.
Niemeier is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray/bald hair.
Crime of the Week
On Aug. 30, around 12:45 a.m., a house in the 700 block of Tenth Street was struck by gunfire.
Multiple bullet casings were found in the roadway. Home video surveillance footage showed a dark colored Dodge Charger in the area.
Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.