The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Isaiah K. Evans, 25, who is wanted on a warrant for felony parole violation.
He also is believed to have been involved in a shooting on May 16 near the corner of Keeler and Dewey that left Denzen Jones, 37, wounded.
Evans is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Aug. 23 around 7:30 a.m., a black Ford F150 was stolen from the driveway of a residence in the 2000 block of Sunset Drive. The next afternoon around 1 p.m., the stolen vehicle was found in the 1600 block of Park Avenue and had been involved in a hit-and-run collision. Video surveillance from a local business showed that after the crash occurred, four younger male black occupants had exited the stolen F150 and left the scene.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.