The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Zacari L. Cox, 19, who is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court—strangulation, assault.
Cox is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Cox’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
Beloit police are investigating a shooting that occurred on April 10 at 2:42 a.m. in the 1700 block of Royce Avenue. Officers were in the area when they heard gunshots. They found a 20-year-old Rockford woman outside with a gunshot wound. She was transported to a hospital via Med Flight to receive treatment.
During the investigating a 22-year-old Janesville woman approached officers stating she had an injury that was not from a gunshot. She received treatment at a local hospital.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.