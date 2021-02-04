The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Lamont M. Patton, 23, who is wanted on a warrant for probation violation—resisting police, failure to stop, fleeing police, bail jumping and possession with intent to deliver THC.
Patton is 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Patton’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Jan. 22 around 2:45 p.m., a home in the 1700 block of Porter Avenue was burglarized. Someone kicked in one of his doors and video surveillance from a nearby residence showed an individual wearing dark colored clothing approach the victim’s home from Wilson Avenue around 10:00 a.m.. The same individual was seen leaving minutes later walking west back toward Wilson Avenue.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.