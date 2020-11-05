The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Robert D. Whittington, 38, who is wanted on felony warrants for first degree reckless endangering safety, criminal trespassing and domestic disorderly conduct.
Whittington is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 230 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Whittington’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Nov. 3, around 12:45 a.m., Beloit police officers investigated a shots fired report in the 800 block of Johnson Street. A residence and a vehicle had been struck by gunfire and bullet casings were collected at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search "P3 Tips" in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.