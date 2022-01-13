The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Javier D. Richie, 26, who is wanted on warrants for assault, substantial battery and disorderly conduct as a repeat offender.
Richie is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Richie’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Jan,.5 a burglary to a residence in the 700 block of Jean Ellen Drive was reported.
Unknown suspects had forced entry into the home and stole a black handgun. Video surveillance showed three suspects, with what appeared to be firearms, had entered the home around 11:37 p.m. on Jan. 2.
Suspect 1, appeared to be wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, and two toned colored shoes. Suspect 2 appeared to be wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with white stripes down the sleeves, dark colored pants, white shoes, dark colored gloves and a facemask. Suspect 3 appeared to be wearing a grey or light colored sweatshirt, dark pants, and dark colored shoes.
The three suspects were seen exiting the home at 11:42 p.m.through the backyard and hoped the fence. They were last seen on foot leaving eastbound on Jean Ellen Drive.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.