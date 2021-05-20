The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Alejandro A. Martinez Aguilera, 35, who is wanted on warrants for second degree recklessly endangering safety with a weapon, operating a firearm while intoxicated and domestic disorderly conduct with a weapon.
Aguilera is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Aguilera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On May 17, around 5 a.m., Beloit police officers responded to Beloit Washline Laundry for a report of a theft. A witness said a female had broken into a gaming machine’s coin box with a screwdriver and threatened him not to say anything. The female was described as a white female wearing all black clothing with her hood up, a shiny or sparkly facemask and pink socks. She was last seen walking behind the building.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission.
Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.