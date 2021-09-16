The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jesus J. Cortez, 20, who is wanted on warrants for fleeing/eluding police and second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Cortez is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Cortez’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Sept. 9, around 4:40 p.m., gunfire was reported near Bayliss and Royce Avenues. Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots and seeing four to five white or lighter skinned males by the railroad tracks on Bayliss Avenue. One of the males had been threatening to shoot another prior to the shots being fired. The males fled in different directions and a red two door car was also seen leaving the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.