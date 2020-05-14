The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Marquayl W. Shields, 23, who is wanted on warrants for being a felon in possession of a firearm, domestic substantial battery, domestic disorderly conduct and fleeing police.
Shields is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shields is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-36207463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
At about 5:30 p.m. on May 7, a female was driving her truck near McKinely Avenue and Middle Street when she was tailgated by a Gold Nissan car. A black female and a black male in the Nissan pulled next to the truck and began to yell obscenities at her. The Nissan then cut in front of the truck and slowed their speed. After the victim was able to get around the Nissan she stopped her vehicle to talk to the occupants in the gold car. After an argument, the victim returned to her vehicle when she observed the male pull out a firearm and fire a single shot towards her truck. The Nissan continued to follow her truck until the victim spotted a Beloit police squad car and began to drive toward the officer.
The suspect vehicle was a gold Nissan Altima or Maxima with dark tinted windows. The driver was a black male, in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet, 2 inches tall and wearing a gold shirt with tattoo sleeves on both arms. The passenger was a heavy-set black female approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and wearing a hot pink short sleeved T-shirt.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.