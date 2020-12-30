The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Rodney T. Moore, 44, who is wanted on a felony warrant for aggravated battery.
Moore is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Moore’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
A 50-year-old man was injured when he was shot at about 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28 in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue.
The victim was walking in the area and was randomly struck by shots that were fired nearby, according to the Beloit Police Department. He was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for the injury.
This remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.