The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Isaiah K. Evans, 25, who is wanted on a warrant for parole violation.
He also is believed to be involved in a May 16 shooting that left Denzen Jones, 37, wounded near the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues.
Evans is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
A report of gunfire was reported around 11:20 p.m. Tuesday in the 700 block of Central Avenue in Beloit.
Bullet casings were found in a driveway in the neighborhood.
A resident had video surveillance footage that showed two black males wearing hooded sweatshirts running northbound toward Emerson Street. One of the subjects was carrying a handgun.
Anyone with information about this incident should call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at http://gbacrimestoppers.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.