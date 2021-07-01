The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Alejandro A. Martinez-Aguilera, 35, who is wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court/second degree domestic recklessly endangering safety with a weapon, operating a firearm while intoxicated and domestic disorderly conduct.
Aguilera is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 220 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Aguilera’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On June 26, around 9:38 p.m., Beloit police officers responded to the 700 block of Moore Street for a shots fired incident. Several fired bullet casings were found in the area and one residence was struck by gunfire. Multiple witnesses observed a silver or dark colored sedan with a defective tail light in the area at the time that the shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.