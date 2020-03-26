The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Marquel L. Johnson, 38, who is wanted on a felony warrant for assault/domestic battery/disorderly conduct.
Johnson is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Johnson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 20 at approximately 5 p.m., the window of a home in the 1700 block of Dewey Avenue was found to be broken and the back door was slightly ajar.
Several items were reported missing by the resident.
A neighbor told officers that a blonde male with a short blond beard wearing black clothing and white shoes was seen near the damaged window sometime earlier in the week.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes is asked to contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.