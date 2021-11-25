The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jacon B. Jones, 44, who is wanted on a warrant for causing a child under the age of 13 to view/listen to sex acts and exposing his genitals to a child.
Jones is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
The Casey’s Gas Station at 2350 Cranston Road, Beloit, was robbed at 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 by a suspect who passed a note to the clerk demanding money and implied he had a firearm.
The suspect was described as a white male wearing black shoes, tan pants, and a black coat with a hood. The suspect was also wearing a blue face mask, and a black possibly “Minecraft” baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.