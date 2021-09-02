The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Justin Cl Wicks Jr., 18, who is wanted on a warrant for second degree reckless endangering safety with a weapon—disorderly conduct.
Wicks is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Wicks’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Aug 29 around 5:40 a.m., Beloit police officers were in the area of Henry Avenue and Royce Avenue when they heard gunshots. Multiple callers reported the gunshots had come from the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue. Multiple casings were found in the roadway of Fayette Avenue and two vehicles had been struck by gunfire. Just after the shots were fired, a witness observed a dark figure run into one of the backyards.
