The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Michael C. McMahon, 70, who is wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court on charges of possession of child pornography.
McMahon is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about McMahon’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On April 29t at approximately 2:30 a.m., a vehicle was reported to be on fire in the 1800 block of Porter Avenue. Home surveillance footage showed a male suspect walking in the area and stopping at the victim vehicle. The vehicle instantly became engulfed in flames and the suspect fled the area running towards the intersection of Porter Avenue and Bayliss Avenue. He was seen getting into a black sedan that drove eastbound on Bayliss Avenue.
The suspect is described as a male wearing a white colored sweatshirt with dark colored sleeves and dark colored pants.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.