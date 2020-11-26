The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Christopher R. Freeman, 34, who is wanted on a felony warrant for bail jumping.
Freeman is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Freeman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Nov. 18 at approximately 3:45 p.m., a burglary was reported at a home in the 1600 block of Indian Road.
The homeowner said he and his wife were home when they heard footsteps coming from their upper level. He went upstairs to check the residence and was met by two unknown males who pushed past him, ran down the stairs, then went out the back door. Shortly after, the victim witnessed a newer white SUV leave his driveway and travel eastbound toward Milwaukee Road.
The suspects were described as white males, approximately 5 foot, 8 inches to 5 foot, 10 inches tall, in their early 20s, wearing black clothing and masks.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be submitted at http://gbacrimestoppers.com.
or directly at www.p3tips.com/482. An app is available for streamlining tip submissions. Simply search “p3 tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.