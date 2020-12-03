The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jerome E. Bass Jr., 28, who is wanted on a felony warrants for assault/substantial battery, batter and disorderly conduct.
Bass is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 210 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Bass’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
The Beloit Police Department is investigating a non-life threatening shooting that occurred on Nov. 30 in the 1100 block of Dewey Avenue. Three suspects, believed to be black males, entered the residence around 2:45 a.m. for what appears to be a targeted robbery. Shots were fired during the incident and a 19-year-old male victim was struck by a bullet fragment. He was later treated and released at a local hospital.
Surveillance video showed a small dark colored SUV drive by the residence before the robbery occurred.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website at gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.