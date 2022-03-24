The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Nelson D. Brown, 25, who is wanted on warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property - firearm.
Brown is 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Brown’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 19 around 3:10 a.m., two male victims were traveling in Springbrook Village, 2601 Colley Road, when several suspects open fired on their vehicle then ran away on foot. The victim’s vehicle fled the area heading to Beloit Memorial Hospital but later crashed near Cranston Road and Austin Place where it started on fire. One victim inside the vehicle suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and the second victim suffered injuries received in the crash.
One of the suspects was described as wearing dark colored clothing and a second suspect was described as wearing all grey or light colored clothing.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.