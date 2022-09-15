The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Jerrin C. Walker, 23, who is wanted on a warrant for sexual assault of a child.
Walker is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 270 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Walker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekThe Beloit Police Department, along with other local agencies, continue to receive multiple reports of thefts from motor vehicles. This issue continues to be a frequent problem throughout the city where cars are rummaged through and personal property is stolen. The Beloit Police Department would like to remind the public to please remember to lock your vehicles.
Vehicles are known to be easy targets and often contain valuables that are attractive to thieves. If possible, park your vehicle in a garage or secure location. If a secure location is not available to you, please make sure your windows are rolled up and all doors have been locked. Anything of value, such as currency, coins, electronic devices, tools, purses, wallets, jewelry, medication, etc., should not be visible from the outside or removed from the vehicle if possible.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website at gbacrimestoppers.com. or directly submitted at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.
