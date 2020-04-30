The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Marquel L. Johnson, who is wanted on warrants for assault, domestic battery and disorderly conduct.
Johnson, 38, is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Johnson is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Crime of the Week
On April 21, a resident living in the 1600 block of Merrill Street returned to her home around 1:30 a.m. She saw four individuals run to a silver Chevy SUVwhich went southbound on Grant Street. The victim discovered electronics had been stolen.
Anyone with information should call Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips also can be left online at http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
