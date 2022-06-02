The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Michael W. Parker, 37, who is wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in court on a charge of robbery with threat of force.
Parker is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Parker’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On May 30 at approximately 8 p.m., a female victim was getting into her vehicle in the 2000 block of Prairie Avenue when a black male wearing a ski mask approached her window. The suspect opened her door, pointed a firearm at her and told her to get out of the car. The victim began pressing on her car horn, causing the suspect and his friends to run from the area. They were last seen going towards Carlyle Road.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.