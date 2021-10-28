The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Lamont L. Baskin, 29, who is wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant for probation violation.
Baskin is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Baskin’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.
Halloween
Safety Tips
The Beloit Police Department is hoping residents have a safe and happy Halloween.
The men and women of the department will be doing their best to keep the Beloit streets safe during the city’s official Halloween trick-or-treating hours which will be from 5—7 p.m. on Oct. 31.
· Wear light colored clothing, short enough to prevent tripping, and add reflectors.
· Give children flashlights and glow sticks to help them see and be seen by drivers.
· Make sure costumes are flame retardant.
· Make sure children can see well through face masks or head coverings.
· Accompany your children and go only to homes with outside lights on. Never go inside any homes.
· Walk on the sidewalk. Children should not take shortcuts through backyards or alleys.
· Only give or accept properly wrapped or packaged candy and treats. Examine candy before allowing children to eat it.
· Watch for traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street and obey traffic signals and crosswalks.
· Drive slowly, yield to young pedestrians, and watch out for trick or treaters darting into the street.
Remember: If you see something, say something!
If you have information regarding any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.