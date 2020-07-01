The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Isaiah K. Evans, 25, who is wanted on warrants for attempted first degree intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and felon in possession of a firearm.
He is wanted in relation to the shooting that wounded Denzen Jones, 37, on May 16 near the intersection of Keeler and Dewey avenues. He has a tear tattoo under his left eye.
Evans is 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Evan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
Between 11 p.m. on June 23 and 4 a.m. on June 24, a burglary occurred in the 700 block of Park Avenue. A vehicle was stolen from the garage and it later was found in the 1900 block of Dewey Avenue. A witness saw the vehicle leave the roadway and go through several yards before crashing into a vehicle parked in a driveway. The impact caused the parked vehicle to strike the front end of a house. The suspect fled from the vehicle and was last seen going northbound on Dewey Avenue. The suspect was described as male, approximately 6 feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds with short dark hair.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
