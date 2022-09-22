The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Sancho F. Ellis, 37, who is wanted on warrants for recklessly endangering safety, fleeing and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Ellis is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Ellis’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the WeekThe Beloit Police Department is seeking the public’s help regarding a false report of a shooting incident.
On Sept. 18, at approximately 2 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Keeler Avenue where it was reported that there was a gunshot victim and another victim being held at gunpoint. Once officers were able to secure the area, it was quickly determined that no crime had been committed and confirmed that this was a false “swatting” call incident.
“Swatting” is the act of making a prank phone call to authorities with the purpose of garnering a large number of armed law enforcement officers to a specific location where they believe a deadly crime is being committed. False reporting these types of situations can be dangerous for both law enforcement and the public and ties up resources by taking officers off the streets. In this situation, the Beloit Police Department was able to rely on past trainings and critical thinking to review and respond to this hoax and will continue to implement trainings regarding these types of incidents for the future.
Anyone with information about this crime or any other crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app you can choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.