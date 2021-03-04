The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Timothy M. Dennis, 38, who is wanted on warrants for parole violation—resisting/obstructing an officer, bail jumping, theft of movable property and party to the crime of attempted use of a dangerous weapon.
Dennis is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information about Dennis’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 1, at approximately 3:30 p.m., a burglary occurred in the 1200 block of Madison Road.
A Hispanic male, who called himself “Antonio” told the victim he wanted to speak to her about her backyard fence. As “Antonio” kept the victim distracted, three males entered the house. All four suspects left in a Silver Ford Edge.
“Antonio” was wearing a yellow hat, black mask, and a reflective yellow, grey and black jacket. Suspect 2 was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, a dark colored mask, blue jeans and dark colored shoes. Suspect 3 was wearing a dark colored hat, dark colored mask, a white shirt, dark colored jacket, and dark pants.
, and white shoes. Suspect 4 was wearing a dark colored hat, dark colored mask, a dark colored jacket, blue jeans, and dark colored shoes.
Anyone with information about this crime or any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.