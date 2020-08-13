The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Shaylynn S. Rudolph, 28, who is wanted on felony warrants for shoplifting and retail theft.
Rudolph is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown/green hair.
Anyone with information about Rudolph’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On Aug. 8 around 11:30 p.m., Beloit police officers were called to investigated a shots fired incident where a home in the 1900 block of Frederick Street was struck several times by gunfire. The victim was sitting inside his home when it was struck by gunfire. Fired cartridge casings were found in the yard.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crime is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482).
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.