The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Joseph H. Rivera Santiago, 22, who is wanted on warrants for domestic strangulation/suffocation, domestic battery and domestic disorderly conduct.
Santiago is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Santiago’s whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
Just before 11 p.m. on June 21 gunfire was reported in the 500 block of Eighth Street. A residence was struck by gunfire and several bullet casings were found in the roadway. Video surveillance showed a dark colored vehicle traveling at a high rate speed. As the vehicle was traveling southbound several muzzle flashes could be seen coming from the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding this, or any crimes should contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips also can be left online by going to the website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.
