The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Robert E. Sprouse, 31, who is wanted on a felony warrant for failure to report to jail.
Sprouse is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 155 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Sprouse’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
The Beloit Police Department as well as other nearby law enforcement agencies have responded to multiple motor vehicle theft incidents in the recent winter months. A “warm-up theft” is a term widely used to describe stolen cars left to warm-up while the owners have stepped away.
Suspects are taking advantage of those who are warming up their vehicles and look for ones that are left running and unattended.
Avoid leaving your vehicle running or the keys in the ignition while you are away from it. Keep valuables out of sight and always lock your car—even if it is in the front of your home, the driveway or your garage. Park your locked car in busy and well-lit areas and always be mindful of suspicious activity.
Anyone with information about any crime is asked to call the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608- 362-7463.
Anonymous tips can also be left online at the Crime Stoppers website gbacrimestoppers.com or directly at www.p3tips.com/482.
An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store.
Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers. You can also contact the Rock County Communication Center non-emergency number at 608-747-2244.