The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Joseph L. Stout, 41, who is wanted on warrants for failure to appear in court—battery, bail jumping—obstructing an officer, and parole violation.
Stout is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Stout’s’ whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Tips also can be submitted at www.p3tips.com.
Crime of the Week
On March 9 at approximately 6:50 p.m., multiple callers reported hearing several gun shots in the area of the 1600 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Three residences were struck by gunfire and multiple bullet casings were located near the intersection of Dewey Avenue and Summit Avenue.
