The Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers is looking for Dustin J. Cousin, 27, who is wanted on felony warrants for forgery.
Cousin is 6 feet tall and weighs 175 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about Cousin's whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers.
Crime of the Week
On Sept. 26, at approximately 10 p.m., several callers reported that gun shots were heard in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue.
An unoccupied vehicle had been struck by gunfire and several bullet casings were recovered from the roadway. Multiple witnesses described seeing a silver or gray four-door vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed going westbound on West Grand Avenue just after the shots were heard.
If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by going to our website: http://gbacrimestoppers.com/ (or directly at www.p3tips.com/482). An app is available for streamlined tip submission. Simply search “P3 Tips” in your app store. Once in the app choose your location by selecting Wisconsin and then Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers.